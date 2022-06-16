The Fort Liard RCMP are looking for a missing 65-year-old man and asking the public for any information that might lead to his whereabouts.

The police were informed on Wednesday that Anthony McLaughlin failed to return a rental vehicle to Fort Nelson, B.C.

McLaughlin had been hiking in the Fort Liard area and the rental vehicle was found unoccupied in Fort Liard’s Demo Forest area.

The missing man is described as 5-foot-10, 183 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. The RCMP didn’t have a photo to share with the public as of Wednesday.

Anyone who has information that could assist in this search and rescue mission is asked to contact the Fort Liard RCMP at 770-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.