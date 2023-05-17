Fort McPherson has declared a state of emergency as floodwaters have risen to the point of cutting off several key roadways.

A public announcement was posted to the Hamlet’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. May 16 after floodwaters cut off access to the airport. Since then, access to the solid waste facility has also been washed out. Residents are asked to keep tuned to the local radio station, CKLB, for updates.

“At this time all residents of Fort McPherson is asked to conserve water,” said the hamlet on their web site. “Everyone will get a full tank of water tomorrow morning and the next water delivery may be in three or four days and at that time, it will be only 1/2 a tank.

“Please conserve your water and make your family and friends aware of these procedures. We must reserve water for emergencies.

“Thank you for your cooperation and be safe.”

Chief Julius School, the designated Gwich’in Organization office, the government office opposite the arena, the complex and the youth centre have been closed to conserve fresh water.