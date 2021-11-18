Fort McPherson RCMP have requested public assistance in locating three motorists traveling from Dawson City to Fort McPherson

All three of the travellers reside in Fort McPherson.

On Nov. 17, Fort McPherson RCMP were advised Patrick Colin (37 years old), Richard Robert (38 years old) and Ruth Koe (26 years old) had departed Dawson City in the afternoon of Nov. 16 for Fort McPherson.

The motorists were travelling in a blue 2019 Ford F150 with NWT Licence Plate# 350581.

Family members have not heard from the three travelers since Wednesday (Nov. 17).

The motorists may still be in Dawson City, or possibly Whitehorse according to RCMP.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three are asked to call the Fort McPherson RCMP at 952-1111 (or 911).

Patrick Colin, 37 years old, was among the three missing motorists. Photo courtesy of RCMP

Richard Robert, 38 years old, was among the three missing motorists. Photo courtesy of RCMP