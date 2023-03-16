A man is facing two drug charges after Fort McPherson RCMP caught him in a vehicle with crack cocaine and OxyContin.

RCMP say they began an investigation on March 15 into allegations of illegal drug sales. The trail led them to an impaired man sitting in a parked car.

Upon arrest, the man was searched. Police say they found 79 individual bags of crack cocaine, a pill container of OxyContin and a knife on him. After taking the man in custody, police searched the vehicle, discovering another knife as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man, who has not been named, faces charges of Possession and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

“Police in Fort McPherson, as are all RCMP Detachments in the Northwest Territories, committed to stopping the illicit drug trade and the flow of drugs into our communities and preventing the devastating effects drugs cause,” said Insp. Yannick Hamel. “The RCMP encourage anyone who has information about illegal drug activity in their communities are asked to contact the nearest RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com”