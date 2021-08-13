Starting Sept. 4 to 5, the Fort McPherson Vet Clinic will be covering the costs of pet owners in the area.

According to Carol McCormack of the Fort McPherson Dog Care Committee, the program is an annual one for Fort McPherson, with the committee bringing in vets to help with animal-related health concerns

“That’s one of the things that we do,” said McCormack. “We’ve been doing it every year with Dr. [Michelle] Tuma from Yellowknife.”

This time around, the committee is bring in two vets for assistance with the program.

Funding for the program is obtained through the hamlet via events such as bingo nights, which provides continued support for the clinic.

“We use that money to bring in the vets, and to send animals out for adoption,” said McCormack. “To support people here in Fort McPherson with their pet[s] just in general.”

For owners, all range of concerns will be looked in to, including spaying, neutering, and vaccinations.