The Fort Providence RCMP have been dealing with a wave of false complaints, according to a Friday, Oct. 13 news release.

The detachment received nine false complaints between July 19 and Oct. 11.

The complaints have concerned a range of incidents, including mischief and drug overdoses, but each time officers looked into it and realized that the calls were unsubstantiated.

“In each instance, the Fort Providence RCMP attended the location of the false complaints and determined that the reported incidents did not occur,” the release said.

The police said they have located a group of youths who placed the calls.

“RCMP have identified a number of youths that are responsible for the calls and are working with the school and their families to prepare a presentation that highlights the negative impact of making false complaints to the police,” the release stated. “It is hoped that this awareness will prevent similar instances in the future.”