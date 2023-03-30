Fort Providence RCMP are quickly getting the word out about two firearms and ammunition stolen in the community.

The crime was reported at 3:23 a.m. on the morning of March 30. The two long-barrelled guns and ammunition were taken from a residence.

In conducting a search for the stolen property, the Mounties have called upon additional police resources, including members of the Police Dog Service and the Emergency Response Team.

“At this time, there is no specific threat to the community. The Fort Providence RCMP are asking people in the community not to post the location and activities of the officers on social media. Additional updates will provided as new information is obtained,” the police stated in a Thursday morning news release.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort Providence RCMP at 699-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.