Fort Providence RCMP are asking anyone with details about an incident that involved a bullet being shot through two homes and a person being bear sprayed to come forward.

On Nov. 11 at approximately 5:39 p.m., police received a call about the sound of gunfire. Arriving at the area, they met a person at 6 p.m. who told police a bullet had come through the wall of their home and became lodged in their bedroom wall. No one in the room was hurt but the room was occupied. Then, at 6:03 p.m. police received a call from the local health centre about a man being treated after being bear sprayed.

“RCMP officers were later able to determine the residence that the shooting took place in and obtained a search warrant to enter and search the home,” said NWT RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Matt Halstead. “Evidence supporting a shooting was recovered inside the residence. A shelter-in-place order was put in place for a brief period after the Hamlet of Fort Providence consulted with the RCMP. The order was lifted by the hamlet, later in the evening.

“The investigation to date has revealed that the shooting and the man who was bear sprayed are all part of the same the incident. The bear spray victim is not cooperating with police at this time.

“This is an incredibly serious incident that put the greater community of Fort Providence at risk. This incident will be investigated to the fullest. There is no room in our communities for gun violence and those responsible will be held to account”

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort Providence RCMP at 699-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.