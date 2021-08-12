Big River Service Centre in Fort Providence plans to double its fuel storage capacity after running out of gas on Aug. 8.

They were back in business a day later after receiving a delivery of 50,000 litres of fuel.

A cashier with the Big River Service Centre, Linda Croft said, the service centre is getting a new bulk tank on Aug. 25, which will hold another 50,000 litres of gas.

“We’ll never run out (of gas) ever again,” Croft said.

The service centre is only allowed to order a minimum of 50,000 l. Croft added, “when one tank empties, then I can order for that tank.”

She said the delay in gas shipment was due to an email being read incorrectly.

Before the service centre ran out of gas, Croft said, “we tried to give people advance warning, so we had started to ration the gas to 50 litres per customer.”