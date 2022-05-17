The Deninu Kue Health Centre in Fort Resolution is back to regular service after closing to all but emergency services for several hours over the weekend.

A sign posted on social media, bearing the logo of the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority and dated May 15, 2022, reads: “The Health Centre does not have Community Health Nurse staff and will be on shut down services on Sunday May 15.”

The health centre was operating on emergency services for more than seven hours on Sunday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., according to NTHSSA spokesperson David Maguire.

Maguire confirmed the facility had returned to full service on May 16. In the meantime, calls were directed to the Lutsel’Ke health centre, and arrangements were made for emergency support to travel in to the community if needed.

Deninu K’ue First Nation Chief Louis Balsillie declined to comment on the service reduction. Fort Resolution mayor Patrick Simon could not be reached for comment in time for publication.