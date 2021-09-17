New homes are on the way for flood-affected residents in Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River.

Shane Thompson, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs said they’ll be delivered in early 2022, in a statement on Sept. 17.

“After thorough engagement with flood-affected residents in Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River, replacement homes will be delivered in early 2022,” he said.

On the delivery timeline Thompson said,“To deliver on customizations that meet the long-term needs of residents, more time is needed.”

Thompson said the ultimate decision was up residents.

“Residents were offered options and they have agreed that this is the way forward,” the statement reads.“For our part, we will keep roofs over their heads until those homes are delivered and installed.”

It was noted in the statement that repairs in the area of Fort Good Hope have been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite this, Thompson is “confident that repairs in that community will be done in November.”

For Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River, repairs are on-track to finish in November.