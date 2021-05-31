The Fort Simpson health care centre is back in full operation and long-term-care residents returned homed Friday, following the worst flood the community has seen in 50 years.

GNWT officials were present in the village on May 25 and 27 for damage assessment. They found “extensive flood damage” to the eight buildings in the public works and services compound. While it is too early to determine the full cost of the damage, Jennifer Lukas, spokersperson for the department of municipal and community affairs said all services will continue without interruption.

She said extensive clean-up will be required but that remediation will be sufficient and a re-build of the property won’t be necessary.

Water levels in Fort Good Hope have dropped and the community is no longer under a state of emergency. Two homes were significantly impacted by flood waters and those residents will be re-located to alternative long-term housing in the community.

The Fort Good Hope bridge to the airport is no longer considered to be under threat from high water.

As breakup continues around the territory communities are on high alert for flooding.

Aklavik become the fourth community to declare a state of local emergency this spring. Residents are being evacuated to Inuvik where they’re lodged in the Midnight Sun Complex.

The communities of Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic are on currently on high alert for flooding.