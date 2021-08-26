Fort Simpson RCMP are seeking public assistance in relation to suspicious fires that occurred in the area.

RCMP requests help in identifying the people in the provided photos as it is believed they may have information that could assist with the investigation.

Photos of the suspects indicate anywhere from two to four individuals were involved.

Fort Simpson RCMP are continuing to investigate the residential fires in the community, the most recent of which occurred on Aug. 22 during the morning hours north of 100 St.

As well, RCMP also continues to investigate cause and person(s) who may be responsible.