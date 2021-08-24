Fort Simpson police are investigating a suspicious residential fire.

During early morning hours on Aug. 22, Fort Simpson RCMP were called to a residential fire on 100 Street.

The Fort Simpson Fire Department attended and extinguished the fire. Damage from the blaze was contained to a unoccupied unit in a duplex. No further risk or injuries were reported

RCMP have opened a suspicious fire investigation, working with community members to determine who is responsible.

This is the second suspicious fire at the location in less than two months.

The NWT Fire Marshal’s Office has also initiated an investigation and is examining the scene.