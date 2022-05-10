Earlier this morning, a engine plane plane carrying only the pilot crashed 45 kms northeast of Jean Marie River.

Fort Simpson RCMP received report of the crash at around 9 a.m. A call for assistance was received from the International Emergency Response Center, after the 52 year old male pilot sent an SOS message from their Garmin communication device.

Officers contacted the Joint Rescue Command Center in Trenton, Ontario to notify that the plane had crashed in a remote area and was in need of assistance.

The pilot reported no injuries.

A charter helicopter, along with members of Fort Simpson RCMP, travelled to the crash site and provided aid.

The crashed plane was found, upside down in an open area, about 45 minutes flying time from Fort Simpson.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.