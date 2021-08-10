Fort Simpson police are requesting public assistance to identify three suspects involved in an alleged break and enter.

Between 2:20 am and 2:40 am on Aug. 3, three young men appeared to break through the front glass door of the Northern Store Gas Station with what appeared to be a tire iron.

Chips, drinks and flavoured rolling papers were among items taken.

RCMP went to the scene and obtained still photos from store security footage.

All three culprits wore dark grey and black clothing. One suspect had a blue backpack with a white logo on the back, and a grey hoodie with a white logo on the front centre chest and at the neck line.

Fort Simpson RCMP is asking those with information or who saw suspicious activity the morning of Aug. 3, to call the RCMP at 695-1111 or text Crimestoppers at “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637 .