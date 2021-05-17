Residents of Fort Simpson are advised to boil their drinking water for at least one minute, the chief environmental health officer (CEHO) said May 17.

The precautionary advisory comes amid higher than normal muddy conditions in the water due to the spring ice break up and flooding in the Dehcho community, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Services said in a news release.

The notice follows boil water advisories issued on May 16 for Hay River, Enterprise, Kakisa, and the K’atl’odeeche Reserve.

All water used for drinking, preparing food, hot and cold beverages and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, and dental hygiene must be boiled, especially when preparing infant formulas.

Residents shouldn’t drink water from public drinking fountains.

It is not necessary to boil water used for other household purposes. Showering, bathing or washing with tap water is permitted but swallowing water should be avoided.

Alternatives to boiling water include using bottled water or water that has been processed by distillation, reverse osmosis or filtered using a filter size of one micron absolute or less.

“Brita” type drinking water filters using activated carbon filters are not a safe method for treating water during a boil water advisory. They do not disinfect the water.

There have been no illnesses linked to drinking water reported in the community.

The CEHO and the Town of Fort Simpson will continue monitoring the situation and provide an update when the advisory is lifted.

More information on boil water advisories is available on the HSS portal.