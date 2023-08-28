Fort Smith RCMP have charged a 67-year-old man for allegedly interfering with firefighting operations.

The individual, who was not identified in an Aug. 28 news release, is accused of confronting firefighters and making threatening remarks as they were preparing wildfire defences in the Fort Smith area on or about Aug. 23, according to the police.

The next day, the man is alleged to have used a piece of heavy machinery to collide with another piece of heavy machinery being used to prepare wildfire defences.

Police officers were unable to respond on scene when the initial report was made due to heavy smoke reducing visibility at the Fort Smith airport.

On Aug. 25, the Fort Smith RCMP along with the “G” Division Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services arrived in Fort Smith and were able to take man into custody without incident.

The accused was transported to Yellowknife, where he was kept in custody pending an investigation. RCMP investigators were able to return to the community on Aug. 26 to conduct an additional investigation and gather evidence which supported multiple criminal offences.

The man faces charges of assault with a weapon and mischief endangering life. He was released on conditions he not attend the community of Fort Smith until the territorial evacuation order is lifted. A territorial court appearance is pending.