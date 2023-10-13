A Fort Smith man is facing attempted murder charges in relation to a bizarre case where two men were found severely injured and reportedly didn’t know how they got hurt.

NT RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Matt Halstead said RCMP were following up on the case with a search warrant, which led to a second search warrant and the arrest, but the investigation is ongoing.

“On Sept. 30, the Fort Smith RCMP responded to a complaint of two men who appeared to be passed out,” said Halstead. “As reported previously, these men were found to be suffering serious injuries and one of them was transported to Edmonton Hospital due to serious facial injuries. Neither of the men (was) able to provide information relating to how they were injured at the time.

“Since the initial report, the Fort Smith RCMP have been investigating the incident and this led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Fort Smith on Oct. 12, 2023. While officers were searching the residence, evidence relating to drug trafficking at another residence was recovered. The officers applied for a second search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and executed the warrant at the second residence. During the search, evidence related to drug trafficking was seized.”

Both men who were found had injuries “consistent with a serious assault.”

Christian Gordon, 19, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery. He is in custody. No charges have been laid in relation to the alleged drug trafficking yet and the investigation remains ongoing.