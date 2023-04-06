A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges, which include sexual assault.

According to a news release on Thursday, Bereket Habteselassie was arrested by Fort Smith RCMP on Wednesday and has now been charged with three counts of sexual assault involving two different adult female victims; one count of break and enter and committing sexual assault and; two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The release also indicated that Habteselassie goes by “BK” and has spent time in multiple communities in the NWT and Alberta.

Police have reportedly received information that more victims may be involved and is encouraging potential victims to contact police in their community.