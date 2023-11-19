Some residents of Fort Smith noticed commotion on McDougal Road on Saturday evening as RCMP vehicles lined a portion of the street with lights flashing.

The police revealed via a news release hours later that they were following through on a search warrant as part of a drug trafficking investigation. The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team assisted local officers in taking the action, and a section of the road was temporarily blocked off.

“As the investigation is ongoing, no further information is available at this time. Additional information about this incident will be provided in the future,” the Mounties stated.