It’s been nearly two weeks since Frank Gruben was last seen in the Fort Smith area and a fresh call for information has now gone out.

Fort Smith RCMP has once again asked the public for any information on the whereabouts of the 30-year-old, who was last seen in the town on May 6. He was reported missing on May 8 and police are asking the community to come forward with any details they may have as to where he might be.

A statement on Monday afternoon from police stated that all leads are being followed up on and officers have been asking people for any help they can provide. A community organized search party made up of volunteers is also continuing the search.

“We are hoping to gather information about Frank Gruben and what he was doing in the days leading up to his disappearance,” stated Staff Sgt. Kurtis Pillipow for Fort Smith RCMP. “Any information that people can provide about his friends and personal network both in and outside of the community of Fort Smith would be helpful.”

Gruben is described as as Inuit, 6 ft., 2 in. tall, 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Fort Smith RCMP at 867-872-1111 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).