Fort Smith RCMP are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of 23-year-old Lynden Desjarlais to come forward.

Police say Desjarlais last spoke to his family on Nov. 27 and has not been seen since.

“Desjarlais is described as being 6’1” feet tall with black hair and brown eyes,” said NT RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Matt Halstead. “The RCMP are seeking to confirm Desjarlais’ well-being and anyone who has information his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Smith RCMP at 872-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.

“In the event of an emergency call 911.”

