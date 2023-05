Fort Smith RCMP are looking for your help in locating Frank Gruben.

Gruben, 30, was last seen in Fort Smith on May 5 and is described as Inuit, 6 ft., 2 in. tall, 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Fort Smith RCMP at 867-872-1111 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).