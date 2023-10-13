Police officers in Fort Smith confiscated a handgun, two loaded magazines, 35 tablets suspected to be oxycontin, seven grams of cocaine and approximately $600 in cash on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The RCMP allege that one of two men they arrested was in possession of the gun, which they found during a search subsequent to responding to a complaint of two individuals being unlawfully inside a residence in the town.

The Mounties say the two men were attempting to leave by taxi when the officers arrived.

Isiah Zehimi, 20, of Tara, Ont., and Ethienne Ruhumuriza, 20, of Edmonton, are facing charges including being unlawfully in a dwelling house, possession of the proceeds of crime and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Additionally, Ruhumuriza is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a restricted firearm without a licence and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone who has information about this incident or drug trafficking activity is asked to contact the Fort Smith RCMP at 867-872-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.