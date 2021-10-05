The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) has identified four new COVID-19 exposure locations in Yellowknife.

Canadian Tire has been listed twice as an exposure site, according to the OCPHO — once on Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., and once on Oct. 1 from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walmart was listed for an exposure that occurred on Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Staples was on the list for an Oct. 2 exposure from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

In addition, the Vietnamese Noodle house had a COVID occurrence on Oct. 3 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Individuals who are fully and not fully vaccinated who were at these locations should self-monitor for symptoms. Isolate and get tested if symptoms develop.