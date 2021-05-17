There are four new cases of COVID-19 in the N.J. Macpherson outbreak in Yellowknife, for a total of 24 active cases in the city.

Forty-five cases in the school cluster have recovered, said chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola in an update on May 17.

Sixty-four per cent of the positive cases are symptomatic and 86 per cent of those are individuals younger than 18.

The latest infections bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 69 in the NWT.

There have been 3,234 COVID-19 tests conducted since the Macpherson outbreak began on May 1.

Some of the restrictions imposed amid the outbreak have been relaxed, with most schools in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilo and Behchoko reopening on May 17.

The masking requirement that was ordered on May 3 has been amended to require people attending schools to wear a face mask.