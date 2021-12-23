Four homes have opened to Jean Marie River families who were displaced by spring flooding earlier this year, Housing Minister Paulie Chinna announced on Dec. 22.

Built by ARCAN, three of the three-bedroom units are public housing while one is a market rental.

“Natural disasters such as this flood are devastating, especially in small communities,” Chinna stated. “I am proud of the resilience shown by the people of Jean Marie River and applaud the community members and NWTHC (NWT Housing Corporation) and ARCAN staff that have worked so hard to get these new homes into Jean Marie River.”

The homes were designed and constructed in the North for the climate, targeting a 20 per cent increase in energy efficiency above code minimum.