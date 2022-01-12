Six new locations in Yellowknife have been confirmed as Covid-19 exposure or outbreak sites.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, the GNWT updated its exposure notices page to include four new outbreaks: The Imperial Oil worksite as of Jan. 12; The NTHSSA Day Shelter and Yellowknife Women’s Centre as of Jan. 11; and the Sobering Centre as of Jan. 7.

Snippets Beauty Salon was the site of an exposure on Jan. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Anytime Fitness was the site of exposures on three separate occasions: Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Jan. 10 from 5:30 to 7 a.m.; and Jan. 11 from 5:30 to 7 a.m.

Anyone at the above locations at the times mentioned, or who was on site at Imperial Oil on Jan. 12, is advised to monitor for symptoms, self-isolate and get tested, if possible, if symptoms develop; and for those not fully vaccinated, get a fourth-day test even if they have no symptoms. Anyone who was at the site of an outbreak on or after the first day of that outbreak is asked to monitor for symptoms, isolate if they do develop, and get tested if possible.

This latest round of exposures brings the total number of active outbreak notices in or around Yellowknife to 11 and the total number of exposure sites to 18, excluding the ongoing notice for Yellowknife’s taxi cabs.