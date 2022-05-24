Nunavummiut 18 and over, who have gotten their third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine four and a half months ago and over, can now get their fourth dose following an announcement by Nunavut’s department of health on May 24.

With recent evidence pointing toward a decreasing vaccine effectiveness over time, residents of Nunavut who can get a fourth vaccine dose are encouraged to do so.

In Iqaluit, second booster shots will be available at the Public Health building Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents in other communities can contact their local health centre to book an appointment.

Masks continue to be mandatory in Nunavut’s health care facilities and must be worn to vaccination appointments.