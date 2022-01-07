A fox in Arctic Bay has tested positive for rabies.

The animal had come in contact with a team of sled dogs in late December. Those dogs are now isolated and are being monitored for signs of rabies, according to the Department of Health, which issued a news release on Friday.

Residents are advised to watch for foxes in the area due to the risk of rabies.

Any person scratched or bitten by a fox is strongly encouraged to visit the health centre to report the incident immediately. Because rabies is frequently fatal, it’s imperative that treatment be started as early as possible.

Dogs should also be watched for signs of rabies, such as strange behaviour, staggering, frothing at the mouth, choking or

making strange noises.

Animals exhibiting these signs should be avoided and reported to the regional environmental health office or conservation officer, according to the Government of Nunavut.