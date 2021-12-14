A fox in Iglulik has tested positive for rabies and residents are consequently advised to be on the lookout for the animals, according to the Department of Health.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a fox or a dog, is encouraged to go to the health centre and report the incident immediately. Treatment must be started quickly to be most effective.

Residents who see an animal behaving strangely, staggering, frothing at the mouth, choking or making strange noises, are urged to avoid the animal and report it to a conservation officer.

Rabies is commonly found in foxes and wolves in Nunavut and can spread to dogs when they are bitten by a rabid fox or wolf. Therefore, dogs should be tied up and monitored.

People can contract rabies when an infected animal bites, scratches or licks them. The disease can also enter through cuts in human skin when handling the carcasses of infected animals.

Foxes or wolves wandering around the community can be reported to the wildlife guardian at 867-934-8999 or the regional environmental health officer at 867-975-1163.