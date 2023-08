While junior slo-pitch was roaring in Rankin Inlet, the Freaks were down in Winnipeg this weekend doing what no Nunavut team has done before: winning the coed Slo-Pitch Nationals!

The Freaks lost to the Churchill Bandits in the first semifinal, knocking the Nunavut contenders down to the loser’s bracket, before returning to defeat Churchill twice in a row in the double-elimination finals — 10-9 and 16-15 — to win the championship.