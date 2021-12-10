The park operation team at Fred Henne Territorial Park have been recognized by the territory for their hard work this year.

Lisa Tesar and Lona Collins, who run Bottomline Events Planning and have been operators at Fred Henne for 12 years, have received this year’s Park Operator of the Year Award from the GNWT.

“We’re very excited, very pleased,” said Tesar on winning the award.

In announcing the award on Monday, the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment lauded the team for “[operating] a clean, safe and active campground, providing visitors of all ages with a variety of activities and experiences.” These activities include craft and storytelling workshops from local Indigenous Elders, canoe rides, and various nature experiences.

Fred Henne is the territory’s busiest park, regularly hosting 10,000 overnight visitors a season.

Last year’s award went to Mike Gonet of Blackstone Territorial Park.