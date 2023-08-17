Residents of Yellowknife who are unable to leave the city due to the wildfire by their own means are being asked to register for free evacuation flights out of the city.

Evacuation flights to Calgary are scheduled at the Yellowknife Airport at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., however those flight times may change depending on how the situation evolves. The meeting point for the free flights is Sir John Franklin High School after 10 a.m. Aug. 17.

“Residents wanting to board an evacuation flight must register at Sir John Franklin High School,” reads the Public Safety Web page. “Passengers on evacuation flights will be shuttled from Sir John Franklin High School. Do not go to the airport.

“Due to space and weight limitations, bag size is limited to standard carry-on. Passengers are asked to bring no more than 5 days’ worth of clothing, as well as essentials such as medication, chargers and important family documents including identification, insurance and bank records.”

The GNWT also recommends bringing snacks and water as delays could result from the unpredictability of the wildfire.

Pets are permitted on flights under certain conditions. If using a commercial carrier, pets must be kept in crates. Veterinarians without borders is ordering crates for pets and can be contacted for more information.

Flights being conducted by the Royal Canadian Air Force request pets be crated where possible, but if not available cats may be taken on board if harnessed and dogs may be brought on board on a leash. Both must be held as close as possible at all times. Other pets must be contained in appropriate cages or aquariums.

People on regularly scheduled commercial flights are asked to double check their flight status and follow their airlines pre-boarding procedures before arriving at the airport. Regularly scheduled flights are running until at least Friday at noon.

Flights on Air Canada from Yellowknife to Calgary are currently listed as $1281 leaving Aug. 17 and $303 leaving Aug. 18 in economy class.