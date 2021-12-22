The Nunavut Department of Health is advising of a salad products recall issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for possible listeria contamination.

The brand Fresh Express is recalling 23 salad products ranging from baby spinach to various salad kits listed on the CFIA website.

Consumers should not consume any of the recalled products.

Food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but it can cause short-term fever headaches, vomiting, nausea and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women may also experience mild flu-like symptoms.