The lunchroom at the Baker Community Centre on Franklin Avenue buzzed with around 40 seniors on Feb. 11.

Handmade paper snowflakes and ornate crockery in cabinets lined the walls, hovering delicately above the animated lunch crowd. The expanded group of seniors is enjoying a busy lunch after two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

The meals were cancelled during nearly all of 2020, and for most of 2021 there was a limit of 25 people. It was not until Oct. 2021, with an exemption from Health Canada, they could host up to 40 people for lunch.

Kim Doyle, executive director of the Yellowknife Seniors Society, works with a group of volunteers to pull it all together. She emerged from a plume of steam in the kitchen wearing an apron.

“The coatroom is there; do you want some lasagna?” Doyle asks.

In the space of less than an hour, Doyle plays kitchenhand, server, master of ceremonies and cupid — handing out individual packets of Smarties to the patrons, and wishing each of Happy Valentine’s Day in advance.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without Kim,” said Margaret Beckwith, 75.

Most weeks, Beckwith enjoys lunch on Friday with Esther, Hugh, Shirley, and Frances.

On today’s menu is saucy lasagna, a crispy lettuce salad with ranch, and soft brown bread rolls. A plate of Valentine’s Day-coloured baked treats was for dessert.

“You can’t get a meal for $6 anywhere in Canada,” said Hugh Wetmore, 76. His favourite lunch they have ever served was Atlantic Salmon with bannock.

The others on the table nodded in agreement.

“In fact, that’s the lady who makes it,” he pointed to another table.

“It’s a good socializing event. Some of us don’t go anywhere but here. For many, this is their one event of the week,” said Wetmore.

What did they do during the pandemic? The group collectively shuddered: “Stayed home.”

Beckwith, who attended the centre’s Zoom exercise classes — taught by Doyle — is very happy the lunch is back.

For months, the lunches were stopped due to pandemic restrictions. They now have special permission to host up to 40 patrons in tables of six. Each person must sign in, sanitize their hands and wear a mask when not seated.

While the patrons enjoy coffee and dessert, Doyle announces the week’s news on a microphone, including annual membership fees coming due — $15 for those 50 years and older, and $20 for an associate member aged 19-49.

Doyle announced that lawn bowling is back in February and art workshop are upcoming — date to be confirmed. Service Canada will offer a Zoom event related to taxes and finances in late February.

She then drew two raffles and the members of the table proved very lucky: Shirley won $49 and Esther some Hershey’s chocolates.

Doyle also welcomed the presence of the Yellowknifer, giving patrons an opportunity to giggle over a recent newspaper headline: “It was the morning tea discussion,” Doyle said, smiling.

Lunch is over but they’re not done yet. After this, the lunch crew will sit in the coffee room and wait for the others to finish cleaning up. Then, they will go and play Aggravation.

On Monday, some of them will meet again for exercise class, that is, if they don’t see each other at Tai Chi over the weekend.

In addition to the Lunch with a Bunch on Fridays, Yellowknife’s Seniors Society hosts several activities every week, including line dancing, yoga, book club, bridge, curling, and carpet bowling.