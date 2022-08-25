The True North Rotary Club, in partnership with CBC North Yellowknife and the local McDonald’s, held an event at the Somba K’e Park on Aug. 25 at 6 a.m. where rotary club members served free sandwiches and coffee to all attendees.

The Friendship Breakfast event had not taken place since 2019 due to the pandemic.

“This is our first one post-Covid,” said Ashley Janes, president of the True North Rotary Club. “We tried to organize it last summer but there was an outbreak in the shelters literally the same week we were hosting. We were really sad that we had to pause the event for another year but super excited to have it happen again this year.

“Our club is really looking to build bridges in the community with the homeless population and the rest of the community by sharing breakfast and spending time with them.”

Sarah Mahik, an attendee, said the event was wonderful.

When asked about housing issues, she said that “there’s always a block somewhere when you’re trying to apply for public housing or private housing. It’s too expensive, especially under private housing. You have to pay for water, electricity, sewage and garbage. It’s really hard.”

Mahik’s friend Louisa Lucas also commented on the topic.

“Oh, it’s really, really hard. You try and apply for housing and they turn you down, but I keep going, hoping for a home one day.”

When asked how her conversations went with some of those who are lacking a home, event organizer Marilyn Robak said, “I think the pandemic has been really rough on some of the folks. It’s made temporary housing and couchsurfing more complicated. I think people are happy to just get out and celebrate and have a conversation with somebody else.

Robak said she started organizing the Friendship Breakfast about eight years ago in order to get to know some of the homeless.

“I think the world will be a better place if we just reach out to each other,” she said.