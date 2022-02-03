The 2022 Frostbite 50, scheduled for March 19, is seeking volunteers.

The event, which sees individuals ski or snowshoe a well-marked 50-km course in the sub-Arctic landscape surrounding Yellowknife, is looking to fill several positions.

Available roles include checkpoint managers, road marshals, finishline hosts, chalet assistants, master tracker in-training and people to help with set up at the ski club.

Details on job descriptions and contact for volunteer participation can be found at the volunteer page at www.frostbite50.com

Proof of vaccination is required for all participants. The event will include Covid-19 safety protocols, but is subject to short-notice change as a result of the pandemic.