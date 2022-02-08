Aqsarniit Ilinniarvik in Iqaluit remains closed to staff and students due to a lingering fuel odour, the Government of Nunavut announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The problem originated on Feb. 3 when the smell of fuel became noticeable. A loose fuel connection was found and repaired. However, the odour persisted the following day and the school was kept closed.

On Monday, Feb. 7, a Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission inspector issued a stop-work order due to the poor air quality at the school, according to the GN.

“CGS (Community and Government Services) hired an environmental firm to assess the indoor air quality at Aqsarniit Ilinniarvik,” said CGS Minister David Joanasie. “The department will continue to assess the situation and determine when it is safe to reopen the school.”

Education Minister Pamela Gross added, “We know that Aqsarniit students have had a number of interruptions to their learning in the last few weeks. We are hopeful that this situation can be resolved quickly so that students can resume classes safely.”

CGS is scheduled to meet with the Department of Education and the Iqaluit District Education Authority on Wednesday, Feb. 9 to provide an update on the situation at Aqsarniit Ilinniarvik.