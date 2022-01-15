Fuel oil has been found in Iqaluit’s water system, but the levels are below Health Canada’s drinking water values for health, according to a statement from the Department of Health issued Saturday.

The Government of Nunavut is working with the municipality to address the issue, and both levels of government are taking water samples, according to the Department of Health.

Anyone who smells a fuel odour in their water supply is encouraged to call the water quality hotline at 867-979-5603.

Another update from the GN is expected on Monday.

The last water crisis in Iqaluit lasted nearly two months, ending on Dec. 10.

Following that ordeal, the City of Iqaluit released a statement that read, in part: “The cause was identified as a historical, below-ground fuel storage tank, buried within the void adjacent to the water treatment plant. The tank was removed and the spill was remediated. Further mitigation work was completed including the deep cleaning of the bedrock in the void and areas below the Water Treatment plant. New testing and monitoring requirements have been put in place. The city has installed an on-site, real-time water quality monitoring station. As a result, the City of Iqaluit now has one of the most stringent water testing systems in Canada.”