Police are looking for help in finding suspects involved in the theft of fuel from a school bus this week.

|Staff at Chief Sunrise Education Centre reported the theft took place during the evening of April 24, according to the RCMP, which circulated official word of the crime on April 29.

The Hay River RCMP is investigating and is asking anyone with information about the theft of fuel to call the detachment at 874-1111, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.