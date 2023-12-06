“Indigenous belief is that the grandmother moon is a powerful healer,” Ria Coleman said one night after she and a small group of Indigenous women and girls gathered under the Nov. 27 full moon.

“When it’s a full moon, you can go out and pray to grandmother moon, and pray that the moon shines a light into the darkness, so whatever is lurking in the dark can be brought to the light.”

Coleman, who is Métis, works as a healing and wellness program assistant with the Northwest Territory Métis Nation in Fort Smith. One of her current responsibilities is helping to organize monthly full moon ceremonies in Fort Smith and Hay River.

The ceremonies are open to women, girls and two-spirit people who identify as female.

The proceedings operate under a “what happens or is said in the circle stays in the circle” policy, according to Coleman, but participants can expect conversations about “how to be kind to yourself and how to look after yourself,” as well as drumming and singing. Participants are also encouraged to wear traditional ribbon skirts, ornately designed garments that symbolize strength among the women of many First Nations.

Usually, six to 10 people show up to each ceremony.

“We get women who have not had children, women who have had children. You get grandmothers bringing their granddaughters,” Coleman said. “It’s a real mix.”

While participants do not always know each other well initially, Coleman said they often build long-lasting connections quite quickly. Those connections create support systems that extend well beyond the full moon ceremonies themselves.

“Usually they’re very glad to attend because it’s such an uplifting feeling of being alongside other women in community,” she said. “You get to stand in your strength and power, and being together is so healing, not to mention the singing and drumming.

“Once you connect, your connections will be forever, because it’s an intimate circle.”

The next full moon is Dec. 26. While the corresponding ceremony may be quite small due to holiday celebrations, Coleman plans to “hold space for participants who may need to connect.” She encourages women in both Fort Smith and Hay River to attend future ceremonies if they feel they need support.

“If you’re feeling alone, or just a little bit down, coming to the ceremony is so uplifting because you know you’re not alone,” she said. “Even though you may be struggling, you know that there are other strong women struggling right alongside you. It gives you a feeling of strength and comfort.”