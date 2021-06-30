After missing a year thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gary Harley Memorial hit the Inuvik Baseball Field June 25-27. Eight teams came from across the Delta to compete in the Slo-Pitch jamboree, braving scorching suns, high humidity and swarms of mosquitoes to compete for the top prize. When the dust settled, team JMB were this year’s champions. Inuvik Slo Pitch association is playing games two to three times a week this summer.

Jason Baxter takes a swing at a pitch during playoff action at the Gary Harley Memorial tournament June 27. Eight teams came to Inuvik from as far away from Fort McPherson. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Elton Ruben prepares to knock one to the outfield during a June 27 game. Many legendary athletes made their return after a year hiatus. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Clinton Gordon hits a grounder in the latter innings of a game June 27. With no risk of the sun setting, games had no time limit for completion, forcing the teams to battle it out in style. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo