As gas prices across the country continue to decline from June’s historic highs, drivers in the NWT are still paying roughly the same prices at the pump as they were a month ago, according to a website that aggregates data on gas prices.

According to a survey of 17 outlets across the territory conducted by gasbuddy.com, gasoline cost an average of 210.62 cents per litre in the NWT on Aug. 28. Not only is this significantly higher than the national average of 161.56 cents per litre from the same day, it’s virtually unchanged from both a week and a month ago.

By comparison, gas cost an average of 142.2 cents per litre in Alberta and 186.89 cents in British Columbia. However, it remains above $2 per litre in Yukon, according to GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

Nationwide, prices have been steadily dropping since reaching a historic peak of 209.7 cents per litre in mid-June, according to the Canadian Automobile Association.

Canada is ranked 76th out of 174 countries for price of gas, based on data tracked by GlobalPetrolPrices.com. The most expensive jurisdiction is still Hong Kong, at $2.98 per litre.

The price of gasoline in the United States has similarly trended downwards since June, from a peak of about $132.8 cents CAD per litre on June 14 to about $1 on Aug. 29, also according to GasBuddy.

Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for gasbuddy, said in a release some brewing developments south of the border could cause gas prices to spike even higher: these include the closing of a major oil refinery in Indiana following a fire and the onset of hurricane season.

De Haan could not be reached for further comment prior to publication deadline.