The GN is lifting gathering limits in Coral Harrbour.

With no active cases of Covid-19 in Coral Harbour, the territory’s top doctor is easing public health measures effective Friday, Nov. 19.

“The community has been Covid-free for more than a month and everyone related to the previous cases is off isolation,” stated Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer, in a news release.

“With that in mind, it is safe to further ease restrictions in the community. I remind everyone that masks remain mandatory in all Nunavut communities.”

The following measures are effective immediately:

Outdoor gatherings increase to 100 people.

Indoor gatherings in dwellings increase to 15 people, plus household members.

Indoor public gatherings, including conference spaces and community halls increase to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity.

Libraries, galleries remain at 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, but group tours of up to 10 people may resume.

Gyms and fitness centres remain at 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, but group sessions of up to 10 people may resume

Places of worship increase to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, no singing.

Arenas remain at 50 people or 50 per cent capacity and 50 spectators, team sports may resume.

Restaurants and licensed establishments may open to 50 per cent capacity. Maximum 6 people per table.

Group counselling sessions increase to 20 people.

Long-term care and elders’ facilities may have two visitors per resident, masks mandatory. Immediate family only.

Parks and playground buildings may open.

Anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms is advised to call the Covid hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST or notify their community health centre right away by telephone. Please do not go to the health centre in person.

Covid-19 vaccines and boosters are available to all Nunavummiut aged 12 and older. Contact your health centre to make an appointment.

For the latest Covid-19 information, visit the GN website.