The GN is lifting gathering limits in Coral Harrbour.
With no active cases of Covid-19 in Coral Harbour, the territory’s top doctor is easing public health measures effective Friday, Nov. 19.
“The community has been Covid-free for more than a month and everyone related to the previous cases is off isolation,” stated Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer, in a news release.
“With that in mind, it is safe to further ease restrictions in the community. I remind everyone that masks remain mandatory in all Nunavut communities.”
The following measures are effective immediately:
- Outdoor gatherings increase to 100 people.
- Indoor gatherings in dwellings increase to 15 people, plus household members.
- Indoor public gatherings, including conference spaces and community halls increase to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity.
- Libraries, galleries remain at 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, but group tours of up to 10 people may resume.
- Gyms and fitness centres remain at 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, but group sessions of up to 10 people may resume
- Places of worship increase to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, no singing.
- Arenas remain at 50 people or 50 per cent capacity and 50 spectators, team sports may resume.
- Restaurants and licensed establishments may open to 50 per cent capacity. Maximum 6 people per table.
- Group counselling sessions increase to 20 people.
- Long-term care and elders’ facilities may have two visitors per resident, masks mandatory. Immediate family only.
- Parks and playground buildings may open.
Anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms is advised to call the Covid hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST or notify their community health centre right away by telephone. Please do not go to the health centre in person.
Covid-19 vaccines and boosters are available to all Nunavummiut aged 12 and older. Contact your health centre to make an appointment.
For the latest Covid-19 information, visit the GN website.