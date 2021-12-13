The Hay River Secret Santa’s annual toy drive brought boxes of donated toys for families in need over the weekend.

On Dec. 11, members of the Hay River Fire Department and the RCMP made the rounds in the town’s neighbourhoods running their sirens to raise awareness of the collection efforts.

Tracy Cross Gauthier, program coordinator for Hay River Secret Santa said that 25 people volunteered to help wrap gifts on Dec. 9 to 11 at the organization’s home base of Mackenzie Electric.”

I don’t have the exact figures but the donations that were accepted for the toy drive were about on par for what we collected last year,” Cross Gauthier said, adding that she was pleased with the participation levels again.

Before some final gift preparation, the organization will distribute toys to families in need on Dec. 18.