Geotechnical work on the proposed site for the planned aquatic centre is being carried out by the City of Yellowknife, June 18.

City officials said on Friday morning that drilling equipment will be onsite and entering via the McMahon Frame Lake Trail.

During that time, residents are asked to follow signs and traffic controls in place.

Continued updates will be provided on the City of Yellowknife’s Aquatic Centre page.

Drilling work is scheduled to be completed by June 25.