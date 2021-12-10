Gerald Antoine of Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́has been elected national chief of the Dene Nation.

Antoine unseated incumbent Norman Yakeleya, according to a news release issued by the Nation.

The election was the first virtual/electronic vote for chief in the Dene Nation’s history, according to spokesperson Leanne Goose.

Yakeleya is to lead the delegation of Indigenous leaders to the Vatican in his role as Northwest Territories regional chief of the national Assembly of First Nations (AFN).

