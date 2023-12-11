Lenny Aqigiaq Panigayak, mayor of Taloyoak: “I was the youngest member of council ever at 19. I really enjoy serving my community. It’s a lot of work, but I’m really excited to learn more over the next four years!”

ᓕᐊᓂ ᐊᕿᒡᒋᐊᖅ ᐸᓂᒐᔭᒃ, ᒦᔭ ᑕᓗᕐᔪᐊᕐᒥᑦ: “ᒪᒃᑯᓛᖑᑉᓗᖓ 19-ᓂᒃ ᐅᑭᐅᖃᖅᖢᖓ ᕼᐋᒻᓚᒃᑯᓐᓄᑦ ᑲᑎᒪᔨᐅᓚᐅᖅᑐᖓ. ᐊᓕᐊᓇᐃᒋᑦᑎᐊᖅᑕᕋ ᐱᔨᑦᑎᖅᖢᒍ ᓄᓇᓕᒐ. ᐱᓕᕆᓐᓇᖅᑐᒻᒪᕆᐅᔪᖅ, ᑭᓯᐊᓂ ᐃᓕᑦᑎᒃᑲᓐᓂᕈᒪᑦᑎᐊᖅᑐᖓ ᓯᑕᒪᑦ ᐅᑭᐅᓂᑦ ᖃᐃᔪᓂᑦ!”

Wayne Gregory, mayor of Cambridge Bay: “I love my new role, and am ready for the challenges. I’m very optimistic for the future and ready to work with the new team, council, and the administration for the betterment of the community.”

ᐅᐃᓐ ᒍᕆᐊᒍᕆ, ᒦᔭ ᐃᖃᓗᒃᑑᑦᑎᐊᕐᒥᑦ: “ᖁᕕᐊᒋᔭᕋ ᓄᑖᖅ ᐱᓕᕆᐊᕋ, ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᐱᒋᐊᕈᖕᓇᖅᓯᔪᖓ ᐊᒃᓴᕈᕐᓇᐅᑎᐅᔪᓂᒃ. ᓂᕆᐅᖕᓂᖃᑦᑎᐊᖅᑐᖓ ᓯᕗᓂᒃᓴᒧᑦ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᐱᓕᕆᒋᐊᕈᖕᓇᖅᓯᔪᖓ ᓄᑖᑦ ᐱᓕᕆᖃᑎᒋᓂᐊᖅᑕᒻᓂᒃ, ᕼᐋᒻᓚᒃᑯᓐᓄᑦ ᑲᑎᒪᔨᓂᒃ, ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᐊᐅᓚᑦᑎᔪᒥᒃ ᐱᑦᑕᐅᓯᒋᐊᕐᓂᐊᕐᓗᒍ ᓄᓇᓕᒃ.”

Oliver Shipton, mayor of Whale Cove: “I feel honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the community. What I’ve been namely focusing on on is youth, Elder, and mental health programs, as well as infrastructure, and thus potentially creating new employment opportunities.”

ᐋᓕᕗ ᓯᑉᑕᓐ, ᒦᔭ ᑎᑭᕋᕐᔪᐊᕐᒥᑦ: “ᐅᐱᒍᓱᒃᑐᖓ ᓯᕗᓕᖅᑎᐅᔪᖕᓇᖅᑎᑕᐅᒐᒪ ᓄᓇᓕᖕᒥᑦ. ᑕᐅᑐᒐᕆᓗᐊᖅᓯᒪᔭᒃᑲ ᒪᒃᑯᒃᑐᓄᑦ, ᐃᓐᓇᕆᔭᐅᔪᓄᑦ, ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᐃᓱᒪᒃᑯᑦ ᐋᓐᓂᐊᖃᖅᑕᐃᓕᒪᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᑐᕌᖓᔪᓕᕆᓂᕐᓂᒃ, ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᐱᖁᑏᑦ ᓄᓇᓕᖕᒥᑦ ᐊᑐᖅᑐᓄᑦ, ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᓴᖅᕿᑦᑎᓗᑕ ᓄᑖᓂᒃ ᐱᓕᕆᐊᒃᓴᓂᒃ.”

Jamie Taipana, assistant SAO in Cambridge Bay: “I joined in January of this year, but I have 18 years of experience with the GN and Kitnuna Group of Companies. I moved to Cambridge Bay in 1993. (Wayne) Gregory is our mayor and a wonderful leader. (The Nunavut Association of Municipalities AGM is) a wonderful opportunity for mayors new and old to meet and build connections.”

ᔩᒥ ᑕᐃᐸᓈᖅ, ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑎᖓ ᕼᐋᒻᓚᒃᑯᑦ ᑎᑎᕋᖅᑎᒧᑦ ᐃᖃᓗᒃᑑᑦᑎᐊᕐᒥᑦ: “ᐃᓚᐅᓕᓚᐅᖅᑐᖓ ᑕᖅᖀᓐᓇᕐᔪᐊᕐᒥᑦ ᐊᕐᕌᓂ, ᑭᓯᐊᓂ 18 ᐅᑭᐅᓂᑦ ᓄᓇᕗᒻᒥ ᒐᕙᒪᒃᑯᓐᓂᑦ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᑭᑦᓄᓇ ᑲᒻᐸᓂᒃᑯᓐᓂᑦ ᐱᓕᕆᓯᒪᔪᖓ. ᐃᖃᓗᒃᑑᑦᑎᐊᕐᒧᐊᓚᐅᖅᑐᖓ 1993-ᒥᑦ. (ᐅᐃᓐ) ᒍᕆᐊᒍᕆ ᒦᔭᒋᔭᕗᑦ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᓯᕗᓕᖅᑎᑦᑎᐊᕙᐅᔪᖅ. (ᓄᓇᕗᒻᒥᑦ ᑲᑐᔾᔨᖃᑎᒌᑦ ᕼᐋᒻᓚᑦᑯᑦ ᐊᕐᕌᒍᑕᒫᖅᓯᐅᑎᒥᑦ ᑲᑎᒪᓂᖓᑦ) ᐱᐅᔪᖅ ᒦᔭᓂᒃ ᓄᑖᖑᔪᓂᑦ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᒦᔭᑐᖃᐅᔪᓂᒃ ᑲᑎᖃᑎᒌᖕᓂᐊᕐᓗᑎᒃ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᐱᕙᓪᓕᐊᓗᑎᒃ ᐊᒃᑐᐊᖃᑎᒌᖕᓂᖏᓐᓂᑦ.”

George Qaunaq, Iglulik SAO: “I am enjoying enjoying it so far. I like the challenges, namely the timing and funding — either you don’t have enough of one, or you’re out of the other.”

ᔪᐊᔾᔨ ᖃᐅᓇᖅ, ᐃᒡᓗᓕᖕᒥᑦ ᕼᐋᒻᓚᒃᑯᓐᓄᑦ ᑎᑎᖃᖅᑎ: “ᖁᕕᐊᒋᔭᕋ ᒫᓐᓇᒧᑦ ᑎᑭᖦᖢᒍ. ᐊᒃᓱᕈᕐᓇᖅᑐᓕᕆᓂᖅ ᐊᓕᐊᓇᐃᒋᔭᕋ, ᐱᓗᐊᖅᑐᒥᑦ ᖃᖓᒃᑰᖓᓂᕐᒥᒃ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᑮᓇᐅᔭᖃᖅᑎᑦᑎᓕᕆᓂᖅ – ᐊᒥᒐᒃᓴᖅᑐᑎᑦ ᐱᖃᑖᓂᑦ, ᐅᕝᕙᓘᓐᓃᑦ ᐱᖃᑖᓂᑦ ᓄᖑᕈᑎᔪᑎᑦ.”

Sheldon Dorey, Baker Lake SAO: “I left Nova Scotia for Nunavut in 2000, and moved back (to Nunavut again) in September of 2017. What brought me back was when the community called and asked me to work as SAO. I did so happily.”

ᓯᐅᓪᑕᓐ ᑑᕆ, ᖃᒪᓂᑦᑐᐊᕐᒥᑦ ᕼᐋᒻᓚᒃᑯᓐᓄᑦ ᑎᑎᖃᖅᑎ: “ᓅᕙ ᓯᑰᓴᒥᑦ ᐊᐅᓪᓚᓚᐅᖅᑐᖓ ᓄᓇᕗᒻᒧᑦ 2000-ᒥᑦ, ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᐅᑎᒃᑲᓐᓂᖅᖢᖓ (ᓄᓇᕗᒻᒧᑦ) ᐊᒥᕋᐃᔭᕐᕕᒃ 2017-ᒥᑦ. ᐅᑎᕈᑎᒋᓚᐅᖅᑕᕋ ᓄᓇᓕᖕᒧᑦ ᐅᖃᓗᒡᕕᐅᒐᒪ ᐊᐱᕆᔭᐅᑉᓗᖓ ᑎᑎᕋᖅᑎᐅᖁᔭᐅᑉᓗᖓ. ᖁᕕᐊᓱᒃᖢᖓ ᐅᑎᓚᐅᖅᑐᖓ.”

By Kira Wronska Dorward

Local Journalism Initiative

How are you feeling about your new role? What issues are you looking at in your community?